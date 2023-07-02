MC resolution on job quota for UT youth hits dead end

Tribune News Service

Sandeep Rana

Chandigarh, July 1

A resolution passed by the General House of the Chandigarh Municipal Corporation (MC) to institute 80% quota for city residents in all kinds of vacancies and categories in the civic body has hit a dead end.

Chandigarh Tribune has learnt that MC officials did not send the resolution to the Secretary, Local Government, i.e. UT Home Secretary, for further action on it. “There is no provision in the law for the same,” said an official of the civic body.

Slamming the Punjab and Haryana governments for not treating the youth of the capital city as their bona fide residents while seeking applications for various jobs in their respective states, the House had okayed the resolution for 80% reservation.

Councillors, irrespective of their political affiliation, had supported the move, which was taken up by ruling BJP’s councillor Saurabh Joshi, and approved it unanimously. The civic body was asked to implement it, but the issue has not been taken forward.

Joshi brought the issue in the MC House after it was found that during the recruitment of firemen recently, a very few of those hired were from Chandigarh.

Reacting to the development, Joshi lashed out at MC officials. The BJP councillor said, “It is their high-handedness. It is a cheating with youth of Chandigarh. Why was the resolution not sent to the Secretary, Local Government? Even if it did not work out, why was the House not informed? I will take up the matter with the UT Administrator and the Union Home Minister.”

“There is no reservation for UT residents even in professional colleges in the UT, including Panjab University and its affiliated colleges. Also, several national institutes based in the city disregarded any reservation for those living in the UT. Owing to lack of any such quota, the eligible youth of Chandigarh felt ignored. Dejected, they were forced to move out of the city to pursue further studies or jobs,” he added.

Mayor Anup Gupta said he would take up the matter with the UT Administration.

