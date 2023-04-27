MC revises rates of 3 commercial grounds

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, April 26

Rates of three commercial grounds under the Municipal Corporation in Sector 17, 34 and Mani Majra have been revised.

The Finance and Contract Committee today accorded approval to the policy on booking of the grounds. Besides, the committee also approved the Sector 34 exhibition ground would be given only through e-tendering during the festive season. The highest bidder will be allocated the ground. There had been talks of sub-letting and monopoly due to allocation of the ground on a first-cum-first-served basis during the festive season.

The Circus Ground in Sector 17 and the Housing Board ground in Mani Majra will continue to be available from January to December on a first-cum-first-served basis at a revised rate of Rs 25,000 per day. For circus shows, Rs 15,000 per day will be charged.

For government/semi-government offices, Rs 12,500 per day, and for religious organisations, Rs 5,000 per day will be charged for first two days and Rs 15,000 per day for subsequent days.

The exhibition ground in Sector 34 will have the same rates from January to July on a first-cum-first-served basis. For other months, there will be e-tendering. The committee also decided that Rs 2,000 will be charged per day as cleaning charges in addition to the ground rent.

Mayor Anup Gupta said today’s move would bring more revenue and streamline the system.

New rates

Circus Ground (Sec 17) and Housing Board ground in Mani Majra: Rs 25K per day; Rs 15K for circus shows; Rs 12,500 per day for government/semi-government offices; and Rs 5K per day for religious organisations for first two days and Rs 15K per day for subsequent days.

Sector 34 exhibition ground: Existing rates from January to July and e-tendering for the rest of the year

(Allocation on a first-cum-first-served basis)

Old rates

Sector 17 Rs 18,750 per day

Mani Majra Rs 18,750 per day

Sector 34 Rs 15,000 per day