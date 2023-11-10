MC sets up another 'One Rupee Store'

Chandigarh, November 9
To provide affordable items to those in need while promoting the concept of reducing, reusing and recycling, the Municipal Corporation has started its “One Rupee Store” under the “Swachh Diwali-Shubh Diwali” campaign at the Community Centre, Ram Darbar, here today.
Mayor Anup Gupta inaugurated the store in the presence of Municipal Commissioner Anindita Mitra and senior officials. The Mayor said MC’s permanent RRR centre in Sector 17 had received an overwhelming response, enabling the establishment of this store. Mitra said the campaign focused on promoting cleanliness, community participation and the spirit of gifting and sharing during Diwali.
