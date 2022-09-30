MC staff get Rs 40L accidental cover

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, September 29

UT Administrator Banwarilal Purohit today launched an accidental and disabilities insurance cover for the Municipal Corporation employees. As per the scheme, Rs 40 lakh will be given to the families of account holders in case of accidental death or total disability.

This scheme, conceived in collaboration with Punjab & Sind Bank, was launched at a programme attended by MP Kirron Kher, Mayor Sarbjit Kaur, UT Adviser Dharam Pal, Home Secretary Nitin Yadav and Swarup Kumar Saha, bank MD & CEO, senior officers and councillors.

The Administrator said providing an exhaustive insurance coverage to around 10,500 MC employees and their families was a commendable move. It would benefit all employees, including contractual, outsourced, daily wagers, Group A to Group D staff.

MP Kher said earlier in case of accidental death of outsourced employees, the MC, being the principal employer, was bound to give relief from its own funds, putting a burden on the exchequer. The bank had now extended the cover to the MC employees.

The Mayor said the MC the scheme would cover employees working in different MC wings, including 925 door-to-door waste collectors, 543 daily wagers, 76 on contract basis and 5,272 outsourced staff, and 1,100 employees of Lions firm, which looks after the sanitation work of Sectors 31 to 62.