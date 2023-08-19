MC staffer, two others arrested for snatching three-wheeler

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, August 18

Three persons, including a contractual employee of the Municipal Corporation, have been arrested for allegedly snatching a three-wheeler from a driver. Following their interrogation, six two-wheelers stolen from different parts of the city have also been recovered from the accused.

Complainant Dheeraj Kumar of Khuda Alisher reported that on August 15, three persons hired his auto from Sector 20/21/33/34 chowk for Mauli Jagran.

On reaching Sector 29/30 light point, the suspects pushed him out of the auto and also snatched his wallet.

During the investigation, the accused — Deepak (31) of Sector 20, a contractual employee in the MC, Abhishek Kohli (22) of Sector 8 and Shahanawaj (32), alias Changu, of Ram Darbar, Phase-II — were arrested. The auto and the complainant’s wallet, besides six two-wheelers were recovered from their possession.