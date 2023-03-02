MC to bring more owners within property tax ambit

Tribune News Service

Sandeep Rana

Chandigarh, March 1

To increase property tax coverage, the Municipal Corporation is analysing the data sent by the UT Engineering Department of about 2.15 lakh households having electricity connections.

The information provided by the department only includes house number and power connection. The MC said at present, there were about 1.50 lakh property owners who were supposed to pay the property tax.

Rs 66.79 cr Highest-ever collection this financial year so far Rs 17.27 cr Residential Rs 49.52 cr Commercial 1,02,486 Property owners paid tax (1.50L owners are supposed to pay levy, according to MC)

The civic body will now identify who all among the power users are mandated to pay the tax, following which it will serve property tax notices within a month on those who are not yet covered under the tax. The MC had earlier received from the UT Estate Office the details of 36,000 property owners.

It was found these owners had water connections but were not paying the property levy. The MC is tallying who among them are liable to pay the property tax.

“We have just got information on the power connections from the UT Engineering Department. We are now comparing it with our data base of property tax. As far as Estate Office’s data on property owners is concerned, there is some mismatch. Some have water connections, but are not paying the property tax. We are analysing the whole data. Those who are supposed to pay the levy will start getting notices this month,” said Municipal Commissioner Anindita Mitra while talking to Chandigarh Tribune.

The corporation has collected the highest-ever Rs 66 crore in property tax this financial year so far. According to the civic body, it has collected Rs 17.27 crore in residential tax and Rs 49.52 crore in commercial tax. In the current financial year, 1,02,486 property owners paid the tax. Others have been served notices or their properties attached (commercial connection).