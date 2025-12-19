MC to hire consultant to improve sanitation

The Chandigarh Municipal Corporation has decided to hire a consulting agency to design a system for the monitoring of sanitation services in the city.

The agency, to be hired at Rs 35 lakh, will also suggest measures to improve the city’s Swacch Survekshan rankings.

A request for proposal (RFP) inviting interested firms has been issued by the civic body’s Medical Officer (Health) in this regard.

Chandigarh had ranked second in the Swachh Survekshan 2024-25 Awards announced by the Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs under the 3–10 lakh population category.

However, the city performed poorly in source segregation, scoring dismal 14%.

It maintained three-star rating in the garbage-free city category, leaving huge scope for an upgrade.

According to the RFP, the agency will not only suggest measures to improve the rankings but also be responsible for establishing and managing a data-driven approach for monitoring cleanliness and sanitation services across the city.

The agency will design and deploy a standardised monitoring system, tracking cleanliness efforts across all civic body circles, including activities like street cleaning, waste collection and public space maintenance.

The agency will develop a real-time digital data collection system integrating GPS tracking, mobile apps and other tools to provide accurate and immediate feedback on sanitation and waste management activities.

Officials will be able to monitor waste collection routes and identify problem areas such as garbage pile-ups or unclean public spaces in real time.

It will assist in optimising waste collection schedules, routes and coverage to enhance collection efficiency and minimise delays or missed pickups.

According to the RFP, ·the agency will introduce key performance indicators (KPIs) to track the effectiveness of cleanliness efforts. The KPIs will include metrics such as regularity and efficiency of waste collection, cleanliness of public spaces and community engagement.