MC to install 3,300 steel twin bins in Chandigarh

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, November 1

The Municipal Corporation is all set to install 3,300 new steel twin dustbins in green belts and parks for the ease of visitors and walkers and to ensure segregation of waste at source.

Mayor Sarbjit Kaur today started the installation work of the bins at Central Park, Mani Majra, in the presence of MC Commissioner Anindita Mitra and prominent persons of the area.

Sharing information about the new initiative, the Mayor said there were two separate bins for biodegradable and non-biodegradable waste. She said garbage collected in the bins would be lifted on a daily basis.

The Mayor said the MC was installing new stainless steel dustbins under the clean city, green city initiative. The steel bins were strong and could not be damaged or stolen easily, she added.

The Mayor said the 3,300 stainless steel bins would be installed in the city within a month and a half.