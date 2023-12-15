MC to keep third eye on community centres in Panchkula

Tribune News Service

Panchkula, December 14

The Municipal Corporation is planning to install new CCTV cameras at all community centres in the city. This when many CCTV cameras installed on roads are lying defunct. The civic body is yet to allocate a tender for their maintenance.

The decision to install CCTV cameras at community centres was taken during the General House meeting held in September. Officials said residents had demanded surveillance for the security of a large number of persons visiting these centres.

SDO Ajay Gautam said they had already started preparing estimates for the project.

On the other hand, as many as 453 CCTV cameras that have already been installed on roads in the city are awaiting maintenance.

MC officials said, “Many CCTV cameras were defunct while equipment of others had been found missing. Therefore, the civic body decided to carry out the maintenance of the CCTV cameras.”

SDO Ajay Gautam said the MC was to spend an estimated Rs 55 lakh on the maintenance of the CCTV cameras. “We have prepared estimates and floated a tender for maintenance of 453 cameras. It is yet to be allocated to a firm,” he added.

