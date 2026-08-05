In a step that will provide major relief to the residents of Sector 40-A, Chandigarh, the Municipal Corporation (MC) has decided to lay a new water supply pipeline in place of the existing damaged network in the sector at a cost of over Rs 71.14 lakh.

Advertisement

Official sources in the MC said the project has been prepared with the aim of preventing contamination of the water supply and addressing complaints of low water pressure in Sector 40-A.

Advertisement

As per the agenda approved by the House, the existing CI water supply pipelines were installed long ago in Sector 40-A and have been damaged at several places.

Advertisement

The pipelines have become brittle with the passage of time and frequently develop damage and rust. These leakages and cracks cannot be repaired as many of the pipelines have been encroached upon by residents. Many residents have constructed verandah-type platforms, making it difficult for maintenance teams to carry out repairs, as homeowners do not allow digging within their premises. At several locations, the water supply pipelines even pass beneath residential structures.

Due to leakages and cracks in the existing rusty pipelines, residents receive muddy water and experience low water pressure, as the required quantity of drinking water does not reach households.

Advertisement

In several stretches, the pipelines have deteriorated beyond repair, making maintenance increasingly difficult and uneconomical. These issues have persisted for a long time and are now resulting in a large number of complaints regarding low water pressure, contamination of the water supply and an increased risk of waterborne diseases in the area.

Area Councillor Gurbax Rawat, in a letter addressed to the Chief Engineer, MC Chandigarh, has also requested that the proposed work be executed to permanently resolve the drinking water problem in the area.

To address these issues, following a thorough inspection of the area, it has been proposed to disconnect the existing water supply pipeline and lay a new pipeline outside residents’ premises. It has also been proposed to provide new connections for each household, as the existing service pipes connecting the ferrule to the meter have not been replaced for years, resulting in blockages and low water pressure complaints.