 MC to spend Rs 50L on study tours during fiscal 2023-24

MC to spend Rs 50L on study tours during fiscal 2023-24

Such trips have drawn flak from residents in the past

MC to spend Rs 50L on study tours during fiscal 2023-24


Tribune News Service

Sandeep Rana

Chandigarh, February 8

Even as councillors have been facing flak over study tours, the Municipal Corporation has yet again kept Rs 50 lakh for the purpose in the fiscal 2023-24.

Study tours have been rechristened as capacity building programmes and exposure visits. “A provision of Rs 50 lakh has been proposed under the capacity building programmes and exposure visits for councillors and officials for the next financial year,” read the approved budget estimate.

Rainwater harvesting at community centres

  • To prevent flooding and traffic chaos on roads and recharge the aquifers, the Municipal Corporation is going to set up rainwater harvesting structures in the community centres in the upcoming fiscal.
  • An estimated amount of Rs 2.50 crore has been planned to be spent for the purpose during the fiscal.
  • MC officials said emphasis would be on not only strengthening the existing network of storm water drainage, but also introducing rainwater harvesting structures during 2023-24.

As per MC records, the amount was sanctioned for the purpose last year too. Till December 31, Rs 16 lakh was spent on study tours. Councillors were criticised last year when pictures of their visits to tourist places in Indore and Nagpur went viral. They were seen visiting museums, temples and other popular spots in Indore, Madhya Pradesh.

They were earlier scheduled to visit Goa and Mumbai, but after sharp criticism from public, the UT Administrator had refused to give the go-head to the trip and instead approved the visit to Indore and Nagpur.

Even pictures of spouses of some councillors had surfaced, sparking a debate over whether it was a study tour or leisure trip. On its part, the MC had claimed that the councillors had visited “Pushpkunj” floral waste plant and biomethanation plant.

The MC has spent over Rs 2 crore in a decade on these so-called study tours, but seldom the project based on the study were implemented in the city. In the name of study tours, the councillors, along with officials, had visited Germany, Austria, Italy, Singapore, Bangkok, Kolkata and Gangtok, Chennai, Port Blair, Mumbai, Pune, Leh and Visakhapatnam among other places.

“It is all bogus. They should table a report on the projects based on such tours implemented in the city during the past 10 years. Everything is available online these days. What is the need for every councillor to be a part of study tour? It is clearly a way to enjoy on taxpayers’ money. This practice is followed in other cities also. It should stop,” said Likhmaram Budania, a city-based social activist.

However, Mayor Anup Gupta differs: “There is a budgetary provision of Rs 50 lakh for study tour every financial year. The tours are important for councillors to learn updates and get familiar with new projects. It also expands their worldview.”

