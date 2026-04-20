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Home / Chandigarh / McGill wins Leiden Sarin Air Law Moot in Namibia

McGill wins Leiden Sarin Air Law Moot in Namibia

17 teams from 15 countries compete; Sarin Memorial Legal Aid Foundation representatives attend landmark event; next edition moves to Prague

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Tribune News Service
Chandigarh, Updated At : 09:42 PM Apr 20, 2026 IST
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The winners with members of the Sarin Memorial Legal Aid Foundation.
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The 17th edition of the prestigious Leiden Sarin International Air Law Moot Court Competition concluded successfully in Namibia — marking a historic first as the competition touched the African continent for the very first time.

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The finals drew enthusiastic participation from 17 teams representing 15 countries, with expert judges drawn from over 25 countries across the globe.

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The winning team came from the McGill Institute of Air and Space Law, Montreal, Canada. The trio of Yuk Wai Wong, Mahawira Nagawani Ida Bagus and Qirui Zhou delivered an outstanding performance to clinch the top honours.

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The runners-up were Joanna Wu and Dafni Politikou, representing the International Institute of Air and Space Law (IIASL) at Leiden University, the Netherlands.

Representatives of the Sarin Memorial Legal Aid Foundation — Nitin Sarin, Manmohan Sarin, Niti Sarin and Abha Gupta — were present at the event, lending their support to the landmark competition.

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The annual competition serves as a premier global platform for nurturing talent in international air and space law, bringing together students, academics and legal professionals from around the world. With the African milestone now achieved, the next edition of the moot will be held in Prague, Czech Republic.

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