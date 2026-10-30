MCM DAV College hosts 'Viksit Bharat Yuva Samvad — Know Your Vote' programme

Chandigarh: The NSS Unit of MCM DAV College for Women, Sector 36, hosted a programme under MY Bharat, Chandigarh, titled — “Viksit Bharat Yuva Samvad — Know Your Vote.” The programme aimed to sensitise students about electoral awareness, democratic participation and the importance of informed voting. The session commenced with valuable insights into the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls and its significance in maintaining accurate electoral records. The discussion highlighted the importance of electoral awareness and the role of citizens in strengthening the democratic process. The highlight of the programme was the address by Gulab Chand Kataria, Governor of Punjab, who emphasised on the significance of the SIR and its impact on the electoral process. He also addressed questions from students on issues such as the importance of every single vote and the role of women in democratic participation, encouraging young citizens to exercise their electoral rights responsibly.

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Sri Guru Gobind Singh College

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Chandigarh: Sri Guru Gobind Singh College, Sector 26, showcased its cultural talent at the 67th Panjab University Zonal Youth and Heritage Festival 2026-27, Chandigarh Zone-I, held at Guru Gobind Singh Khalsa College for Women, Jhar Sahib, from October 23 to 26. Competing against 21 colleges, across 64 events, the college excelled in 15, earning top positions across cultural, literary and artistic disciplines. The college secured first positions in bhand, cross stitch, poetry recitation, mime, tokri making and jhoomer. Its students earned second positions in bhangra, ghazal, shabad, percussion and skit, while the college secured third positions in classical vocal, play, histrionics, Indian orchestra and folk instrument. The results reflected the participants’ artistic abilities, versatility and dedication to traditional heritage and creative expression.

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Desh Bhagat University

Chandigarh: Desh Bhagat University (DBU) celebrated its 14th Foundation Day with a grand mega book release ceremony, marking a significant milestone in its journey of academic excellence, research, innovation and knowledge creation. The release of 100 books across diverse disciplines highlighted the university’s commitment to strengthening research culture and promoting scholarly publications. Addressing the gathering, Dr Zora Singh, Chancellor, Desh Bhagat University, reiterated the university’s commitment to fostering a vibrant research environment, encouraging innovation and advancing knowledge through meaningful academic contributions.

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Sri Sukhmani Group of Institutions

Chandigarh: Jahanvi Sharma, Jashanpreet Kaur and Khushpreet Kaur, final-year BCA students of Sri Sukhmani Group of Institutions, won the AI Hackathon, organised in collaboration with Adhigam AI. The hackathon saw a close contest among four teams from different institutions, all showcasing innovative AI-based solutions to real-world challenges. The winners were selected by Dr Gurpal Singh Chhabra (Thapar Institute of Engineering and Technology), Sheena Singh (SSGI), and Parveen Bansal (Co-founder, Adhigam AI).

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Chandigarh Group of Colleges

Chandigarh: Chandigarh Group of Colleges (CGC), Landran, has launched the LinkedIn Experience Zone, strengthening its focus on industry-academia collaboration, experiential learning and professional preparedness. The initiative aims to help students develop essential workplace skills and prepare for evolving industry requirements through technology-enabled career development resources. The LinkedIn Experience Zone offers features such as AI-powered interview practice, personalised career guidance, workplace communication simulations, AI-assisted profile enhancement and in-demand skill discovery with tailored learning recommendations. These resources are designed to help students build professional profiles, practice workplace skills, identify career opportunities and explore learning pathways aligned with industry requirements. During their visit to the Experience Zone, dignitaries interacted with CGC Landran’s students designated as LinkedIn Campus Ambassadors, including, Vansh Jain, Vanshika Goyal, Achint Archi Kaur, Parth Kapoor, Yuganshu Kapoor, Kartik Narang and Kajal Sandhu.