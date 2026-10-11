MCM eves win inter-college cricket meet

MCM DAV College, Sector 36, defeated Panjab University Campus by nine wickets to win the Inter-College Women’s Cricket Tournament on the university campus ground.

Batting first, the host batters were restricted to 79/8 in their allotted 20 overs. Pushpa (32), and Twinkle Pathak (10) remained the main scorers for the side. Tess claimed 3/8 for the bowling side, Jashan two and Aaradhana Bisht and Kritika a wicket apiece.

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In reply, the Sector 36 college achieved the target in 9.2 overs by scoring 83/1 and won the championship. Opener Deepti Walia led the charge by posting 39 off 29 balls, with six boundaries. Sarah Mahajan remained not out on 25, while Twinkle Rao added nine. Inayat claimed the lone wicket for the campus team.

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In the third-position playoff, GGDSD College, Sector 32, defeated Government College, Ludhiana, by 55 runs. Batting first, the Sector 32 team posted 154/2 in 20 overs, with half-centuries from Divniddi Sandil (73) and Ganika (53). In reply, the Ludhiana side managed 99/7 in their 20 overs. Chinmey scored an unbeaten 57. Naisha and Neeshtha picked up two wickets for the Chandigarh team.