MC's F&CC gives nod to development proposals

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, November 29

The Finance and Contract Committee (F&CC) of the municipal corporation (MC) approved several development agendas during its meeting today. The meet was held under the chairmanship of Mayor Anup Gupta and attended by several committee members and officials of the civic body.

The panel gave its nod to the construction of internal streets by levelling and laying thick paver blocks in Gawala Colony and pipe railings in the booth market of Maloya Colony at an outlay of Rs 45.38 lakh.

It also approved the plan to provide, install and commission a fire-fighting system at the Sector-44 community centre at an estimated cost of Rs 27.37 lakh.

The committee okayed the extension of the operation of a gaushala in Raipur Kalan by six months at an estimated cost of Rs 12.5 lakh.

Proposals for providing office furniture to the community centre in Maloya village and arranging miscellaneous items and furniture for the library and the bridal room at the community centre in EWS Colony at an outlay of Rs 7.82 lakh were given the go-ahead.

The committee gave the green light to the proposal to lay a pipeline for the disposal of sewer near the Shiv Temple in Sector 10 at an estimated cost of Rs 5.27 lakh. Besides, a plan to lay a separate pipeline for smooth disposal of storm water for Rs 18.68 lakh at the same location was approved.

The panel also cleared the proposal to lay water supply pipelines from the booster pump to the distribution line to increase the drinking water supply in Sector 18 at an estimated cost of Rs 23.45 lakh.

