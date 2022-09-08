Chandigarh MC's Mani Majra sub-office set to get makeover

Sandeep Rana
Chandigarh, September 7
The Municipal Corporation’s sub-office in Mani Majra is set to get a makeover. After approval from the MC House earlier, budget has been sanctioned and drawings approved. Tender will soon be floated to assign the job to an agency to carry out the work.
Under the project, estimated to cost Rs 6 crore, the building will be revamped and made disabled-friendly by creating barrier-free passages for them.
To be equipped with latest Features
- Barrier-free passages for disabled
- More rooms to be added
- New cabins to seat visitors
- Building to be air-conditioned
Rs 6cr project cost for Mani Majra building
Rs 20cr spent on renovating Sector 17 building
Mayor Sarbjit Kaur, whose ward falls in Mani Majra, said: “The sub-office has been offering services to area residents. The building is 20 years old. Under the renovation plan, more rooms will be added. New cabins to seat visitors will be created and the entire building will now be air-conditioned."
“We will take up the matter of restarting the issuance of death and birth certificate service. Why should area residents have to travel to the Sector 17 office for these? At present, all MC-related works such as approval of building plan are being done here,” she said.
“This sub-office has a large footfall and caters to Mani Majra and neighbouring areas. Area staff of Estate Office and Engineering branches are also based here,” added an official.
May add more services
We will take up the matter of restarting issuance of death and birth certificate service. Why should area residents have to travel to the Sector 17 office for these? —Sarbjit Kaur, MC Mayor
MC Commissioner Anindita Mitra pointed out: “The facility is not fit for staff and visitors as it is in a dilapidated state. Once the building is renovated, we will have floor-wise seating arrangement. Public dealing will be done on the ground floor, while the officers will occupy the upper floors.”
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
Keen to strengthen ties with Russian Far East, says PM Modi
For shoring up partnership on Arctic subjects, especially en...
iPhone 14, iPhone 14 Plus, iPhone 14 Pro, iPhone 14 Pro Max launched; this is the selling rate
Apple maintains prices on new iPhones despite inflation
Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose's kin to skip unveiling of statue near India Gate
Resent clubbing it with inauguration of Central Vista
Criminal nexus: As Haryana govt goes soft, mining mafia back to business in Aravallis
Decline was seen after govt crackdown following mowing down ...