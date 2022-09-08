Chandigarh MC's Mani Majra sub-office set to get makeover

Tribune News Service

Sandeep Rana

Chandigarh, September 7

The Municipal Corporation’s sub-office in Mani Majra is set to get a makeover. After approval from the MC House earlier, budget has been sanctioned and drawings approved. Tender will soon be floated to assign the job to an agency to carry out the work.

Under the project, estimated to cost Rs 6 crore, the building will be revamped and made disabled-friendly by creating barrier-free passages for them.

To be equipped with latest Features Barrier-free passages for disabled

More rooms to be added

New cabins to seat visitors

Building to be air-conditioned Rs 6cr project cost for Mani Majra building Rs 20cr spent on renovating Sector 17 building

Mayor Sarbjit Kaur, whose ward falls in Mani Majra, said: “The sub-office has been offering services to area residents. The building is 20 years old. Under the renovation plan, more rooms will be added. New cabins to seat visitors will be created and the entire building will now be air-conditioned."

“We will take up the matter of restarting the issuance of death and birth certificate service. Why should area residents have to travel to the Sector 17 office for these? At present, all MC-related works such as approval of building plan are being done here,” she said.

“This sub-office has a large footfall and caters to Mani Majra and neighbouring areas. Area staff of Estate Office and Engineering branches are also based here,” added an official.

MC Commissioner Anindita Mitra pointed out: “The facility is not fit for staff and visitors as it is in a dilapidated state. Once the building is renovated, we will have floor-wise seating arrangement. Public dealing will be done on the ground floor, while the officers will occupy the upper floors.”