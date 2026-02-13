Meat shops to remain closed in Chandigarh on Mahashivratri

All meat shops and slaughter houses will remain closed in the city on Mahashivratri (February 15).

According to a public notice issued by the Commissioner, Municipal Corporation (MC), all slaughter houses and meat shops falling within the jurisdiction of the MC will remain closed on February 15.

The Commissioner directed all licence holders, shopkeepers, vendors and stakeholders dealing in slaughtering of animals and sale of meat to strictly comply with the order.