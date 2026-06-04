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Home / Chandigarh / Meat truck seized in Zirakpur, tension grips area

Meat truck seized in Zirakpur, tension grips area

A large number of activists from various Hindu organisations also gathered at the scene and protested, demanding strict action against the accused

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Gaurav Kanthwal
Tribune News Service
Mohali, Updated At : 10:05 PM Jun 04, 2026 IST
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A tense situation unfolded in the Nagla area of Zirakpur on Thursday after members of the Gau Raksha Dal intercepted a truck and alleged that it was carrying beef.

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Police arrived at the scene upon receiving information about the incident, seized the truck, and began an investigation. A large number of activists from various Hindu organisations also gathered at the scene and protested, demanding strict action against the accused.

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The members claimed that during the search, a large quantity of meat was found in the truck, which they identified as beef. After handing over the truck to the police, they protested outside the police station, demanding strict action in the matter.

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According to reports, the seized truck had arrived in Zirakpur from Jalandhar. Police have seized the truck and begun examining its documents. Samples of the seized meat have been sent to forensic and animal husbandry departments for testing to determine the origin of the animal.

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