Mechanic, liquor vend worker stabbed to death in Mani Majra, 2 arrested

Chandigarh, August 7

Two murder cases were reported at Mani Majra today.

While a mechanic was found dead in the motor market, a liquor vend employee was stabbed to death by a fellow worker. Suspects in both cases have been arrested.

The police said Hemant Patel was allegedly stabbed to death by a co-worker at the liquor vend in Mani Majra. The victim and the suspect, namely Karan, had an argument over some issue after consuming alcohol at the vend on Sunday night. It was alleged that the suspect first hit the victim with a glass bottle on the head and then stabbed him in the stomach. Hemant was rushed to the hospital by his fellow workers where the doctors declared him dead on arrival.

The police have registered a murder case at the Mani Majra police station and started investigation.

In the other incident, Lakhbir Singh, a mechanic at the motor market, Mani Majra, was found dead on the road with injury marks near the chest. Preliminary investigation revealed that the victim was allegedly stabbed with an ice pick by Sunny.

The body was found in the morning. The police said a murder case had been registered at the Mani Majra police station.

A police official confirmed that both murder suspects had been arrested.