Mechanical sweeping set to resume in Mohali

Mohali, November 8

The mechanical sweeping of roads under the Mohali MC would resume soon as the process to purchase four machines is in its final stages.

MLA Kulwant Singh said earlier, the MC used to clean the category A roads through mechanical sweeping. The contract came to an end on February 15, 2022, following which the MC resorted to manual sweeping. He said a proposal was prepared to clean the category A and B roads using imported machines. The company supplying the machines would be responsible for their operation and maintenance for five years.

It was decided that funds for the project costing around Rs 10 crore would be made available separately to the MC. The tender was called for the purchase of machines twice and two companies submitted bids in the second tender. Financial bids have also been opened, where the eligible company would be given a release order for the supply of the machines shortly.

