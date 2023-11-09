Mechanical sweeping set to resume in Mohali

Mohali, November 8
The mechanical sweeping of roads under the Mohali MC would resume soon as the process to purchase four machines is in its final stages.
MLA Kulwant Singh said earlier, the MC used to clean the category A roads through mechanical sweeping. The contract came to an end on February 15, 2022, following which the MC resorted to manual sweeping. He said a proposal was prepared to clean the category A and B roads using imported machines. The company supplying the machines would be responsible for their operation and maintenance for five years.
It was decided that funds for the project costing around Rs 10 crore would be made available separately to the MC. The tender was called for the purchase of machines twice and two companies submitted bids in the second tender. Financial bids have also been opened, where the eligible company would be given a release order for the supply of the machines shortly.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
G7 backs Israel’s right to self-defence, pushes for pauses to assist civilians
Announces unified stance on Gaza war | Tokyo meet bid to con...
Defence tech on table at India-US meet
Washington to continue working with New Delhi to secure Indo...
Lokpal has ordered CBI probe against Mahua Moitra: MP
Welcome to count my shoes, says TMC leader | Mahua: CBI shou...
INDIA fails to come together in Punjab
Congress leaders allege victimisation by AAP, say govt going...