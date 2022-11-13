Mechanics encroach on forest area in Chandigarh's Sector 48

Sandeep Rana
Chandigarh, November 12
Mechanics have encroached on the forest area adjoining to the motor market in Sector 48 where they repair vehicles and also dump old ones.
Applied for allocation of this land
We have applied to the Forest Department for the allocation of this piece of land to us. We keep this area clean and if there is some inconvenience caused to the residents, we will resolve it. — Harbhajan Singh, President, Joint Action Committee (all motor markets)
Area up to taxi stand encroached on
The area up to the local taxi stand has been encroached on by them. Even the forest area has not been spared. It has led to insanitary conditions around the residential area. — A local resident
During a visit to the place today, The Tribune team found a large number of vehicles parked on a kutcha path alongside the boundary of the motor market. Besides, general parking lots are also full of vehicles meant for repair of paint work.
“They have been allotted booths inside the motor market and they should confine their activities to that only. The area up to the local taxi stand has been encroached on by them. Even the forest area has not been spared. It has led to insanitary conditions around the residential area,” said a local resident.
“The enforcement wing has turned a blind eye to this large-scale encroachment here. Nor is the forest wing taking care of its property. The enforcement staff takes action only when the issue is highlighted,” said another resident.
Harbhajan Singh, president, Joint Action Committee (all motor markets), said, “Customers and mechanics park their vehicles here. We have applied to the Forest Department for the allocation of this piece of land to us. However, we keep this area clean and if there is some inconvenience caused to the residents, we will resolve it.”
Chandigarh’s Conservator of Forests (In-charge) said, “We will check whether it is a deemed forest area or a place that has been given to us for greenery purpose by the UT Administration. Recently, the UT Adviser had asked for removal of encroachments from all such areas as it leads to pollution.”
