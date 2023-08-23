Mechanised sweeping: Five firms bid for work in Mani Majra, 13 villages

Tribune News Service

Sandeep Rana

Chandigarh, August 22

Five agencies have bid for geographic information system-based mechanised and manual sweeping to be started in 13 villages and Mani Majra here.

The bids of the tender were opened today. Now, technical qualification of the agencies will be examined following which financial bids of the eligible firms will be opened. The lowest bidder will then be awarded the work.

The bidders are Allone-Lion, General Security and Information Services India Private Limited, Bhumika-Pragati, Sainath Sales and Services Private Limited and The Radha Krishan Co-op Labour and Construction Society Limited.

The Chandigarh Municipal Corporation (MC) has been trying to finalise an agency for the work for the past few months. During the last tendering process, it had got only one bidder. Thus, the tender was floated again.

At present, a private agency carries out mechanised sweeping only in the southern sectors — 31 to 63. The remaining areas are being looked after by the MC’s own staff.

The project comprises sweeping, collection and transportation of solid waste from bins in a segregated manner, cleaning and washing of bins, washing of road berms, removal of vegetation/grass cutting on roadsides/berms, removal of construction and demolition waste from roadsides/berms, etc.

A control room will be manned by the private company’s staff. A big screen will also be installed and location of the staff and machine deployed will be tracked through a software.

The 13 villages — Behlana, Raipur Khurd, Raipur Kalan, Makhan Majra, Daria, Mauli Jagran, Kishangarh, Kaimbwala, Khuda Ali Sher, Khuda Jassu, Khuda Lahora, Sarangpur and Dhanas — had merged with the MC after the term of their panchayats ended in January 2019.

Villages merged with civic body in 2019