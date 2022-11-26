Mechanised sweeping mooted for Mani Majra, 13 Chandigarh villages

Tribune News Service

Sandeep Rana

Chandigarh, November 25

A geographic information system (GIS)-based mechanised and manual sweeping will be introduced in Mani Majra and 13 villages, which were transferred to the Municipal Corporation by the UT Administration.

The MC plans to outsource the work. At present, the sanitation services in ward number 1 to 18 are being performed by the civic body and that of ward number 19 to 35 except some part of ward number 20 has been outsourced. The work in southern sectors of the city, ie Sectors 31 to 63, including villages and slums, has been outsourced. This comprises sweeping, collection and transportation of solid waste from bins in segregated manner, cleaning and washing of litter bins, washing of road berms, removal of vegetation/grass cutting on roadsides/berms, removal of construction and demolition waste from roadsides/berms, etc.

Fire safety certificate fee hike proposed The MC has proposed to revise the existing fire safety certificate fee.

A sub-committee of the MC recommended to increase the rates of fire safety charges by 5 per cent with effect from April 1.

There are varied charges for different buildings and areas.

The matter will be placed before the MC House for approval.

“It is submitted that there is an acute shortage of manpower to the tune of 554 sanitation workers across the areas being serviced by the corporation. In Mani Majra and 13 villages, there are total 378 safai workers, which can be transferred to other wards to meet with their requirement for upkeep of sanitation,” stated the MC in its proposal.

“In view of this, the proposal is made to grant in-principle sanction for outsourcing the work of mechanical and manual sweeping, cleaning and allied services in Mani Majra and 13 villages on wall-to-wall basis,” said an official.

The agenda will be placed before the MC General House for its consideration and approval on Tuesday.

The MC House will also decide on disposal/processing of cow dung of its gaushalas.