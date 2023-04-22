Media meet begins today in Chandigarh

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, April 21

To deliberate upon contemporary issues affecting the media industry, a two-day all-India media meet of the Confederation of Newspapers and News Agencies Employees’ Organisation will be organised by The Tribune Employees’ Union here from April 22.

The theme is “Challenges before the print media in times of Internet explosion”. The meet will be inaugurated by Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann. Himachal Pradesh CM Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu will be the chief guest at one of the sessions while Haryana CM Manohar Lal Khattar will be the chief guest at a session on “The growing reach of vernacular media”.

A large number of delegates from across the country will participate. Eminent persons, who have dedicated their lives for the welfare of citizens, will be honoured on the occasion.