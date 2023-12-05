Medical assn joins ministerial staff stir for OPS, pay arrears

Tribune News Service

Mohali, December 4

The Punjab Civil Medical Service Association (PCMSA), Punjab, today expressed its support for the ongoing struggle by the Punjab State Ministerial Services Union for the rights of government employees in the state. The association held “gate rallies” at over 100 public healthcare facilities, with the support of medical officers and paramedical staff members from across the state.

Association members hold gate rallies at the Civil Hospital in Phase 6 in Mohali.

The Mohali Civil Hospital in Phase 6, the Kharar subdivisional hospital, the Dera Bassi subdivisional hospital, the community health centre in Dhakoli, and ESI Hospital, Mohali, are some of the medical facilities where gate rallies were organised.

OPD, emergency and other services remained unaffected.

The PCMSA expressed its displeasure over the government response to its demands, such as the timely implementation of the Old Pension Scheme (OPS), reinstatement of the 4-9-14 Assured Career Progression scheme, the disbursal of arrears pending under the sixth Central Pay Commission, the release of DA installments that are due and the rectification of pay anomalies of employees recruited under the seventh Central Pay Commission.

The association said that given the existing shortage of medical officers, the non-fulfilment of the demands would send the attrition rates soaring, and it may hit the delivery of healthcare services across public medical facilities in the state.

PCMSA, Punjab, reiterated its commitment to safeguarding the public healthcare system in the state. The association asserted that the government should accept the demands of its employees as soon as possible.

