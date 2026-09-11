Medical camp in Kalka identifies 20 drug victims; 15 begin treatment

Panchkula Police, in collaboration with the Health Department, organised a special medical camp at Tipra village in the Kalka area to identify drug addicts and provide them medical assistance, part of Commissioner of Police Pankaj Nain’s ongoing anti-drug campaign.

According to DCP Aditi Singh, the camp team identified 20 individuals suffering from drug addiction, of whom 15 were counselled and immediately started on treatment. The initiative aims to provide medical support to those trapped in addiction, encourage them to give up drugs, and help reintegrate them into mainstream society.

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Dr Leeju and her team from the General Civil Hospital, Sector 6, attended the camp along with Sub-Inspector Satish from the police team constituted for the campaign. Sub-Inspector Satish assured the victims that police would support their treatment and extend all possible help to free them from addiction.

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Panchkula Police reiterated its appeal that anyone seeking to give up drugs, or with information about drug trafficking, can contact the helpline numbers 7087081048 and 7087081100, with the informer’s identity kept confidential. The police said free treatment support would be extended to victims willing to quit drugs.