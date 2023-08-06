Medical claim rejected, Centre told to pay up

Tribune News Service

Ramkrishan Upadhyay

Chandigarh, August 5

The Chandigarh Bench of the Central Administrative Tribunal (CAT) has directed the Union Ministry of Finance and Principal Commissioner of Income Tax, Jalandhar, to pay medical claim of Rs 5,90,343, along with interest at the rate of 6% per annum, to the widow of a retired income tax officer, who died at a private hospital in 2020.

Satya Devi, the widow of Hans Raj Raju, had filed an application under Section 19 of the Administrative Tribunals Act-1985 through advocate Manohar Lal after the department denied the reimbursement of the medical claim. She stated that her husband superannuated on March 31, 2008, and settled in Jalandhar (Punjab), which was then a non-CGHS area. He was drawing a fixed medical allowance, along with monthly pension.

On November 12, 2020, her husband suffered a cardiac arrest and died during treatment at a hospital. A sum of Rs 5,90,343 was spent on the treatment. She submitted a medical claim of the said amount to the Principal Commissioner of Income Tax, Jalandhar, which was rejected on the grounds that Central Services (Medical Attendant) Rules, 1944, did not apply to retired government employees.

Lal argued that the rejection of the claim on the grounds that the CS (MA) Rules did not apply to retirees was against the law settled by the apex court on the issue. On the other hand, the respondents placed on record a circular issued by the Government of India, the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, stating that the CS (MA) Rules, 1944, are not applicable to pensioners residing in an area not covered by the CGHS.

After hearing of the arguments, the Tribunal directed the respondents to settle the medical claim of the applicant at the CGHS rates and reimburse the amount along with interest thereon at the rate of 6% per annum from the day the claim was submitted, within a period of two months from the date of receipt of a certified copy of the order.