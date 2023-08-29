Medical college celebrates National sports day

Tribune News Service

\Chandigarh, August 28

Homoeopathic Medical College and Hospital, Sector 26, celebrated National Sports Day today to commemorate the birth anniversary of legendary hockey player Major Dhyan Chand, who had earned the moniker ‘The Wizard’.

The theme for the celebration this year was ‘Sports as an enabler for an inclusive and fit society’. A plank challenge, a rope jumping contest, a kho-kho match, a lemon race, a langdi race and a tug of war were organised.

HMCA president RP Joshi (a retired IPS officer) inaugurated the event. Joshi enlightened the students about Chand’s legacy. The chief also lauded the students for actively participating in the event.

Principal Ankit Dubey stressed that the aim of the Fit India Movement is to motivate everyone to become more physically active.

This event was organised on the directions of the National Commission of Homoeopathy.

#Hockey