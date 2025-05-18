DT
PT
Medical quiz held

Medical quiz held

Tribune News Service
Mohali, Updated At : 07:52 AM May 18, 2025 IST
The Department of Pathology at Dr BR Ambedkar State Institute of Medical Sciences conducted the the Intercollege Undergraduate Hematology Quiz, Sangre 2025.

The quiz was conducted byDr Naveen Kakkar, head of Pathology, MMMCH Solan, and Dr Pulkit Rastogi, Associate Professor at PGI.

The Government Medical College and Hospita Chandigarh, won thr quiz.

