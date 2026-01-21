Meet Hayer lays stone of new ITI building in Dhuri

Sangrur MP Gurmeet Singh Meet Hayer and OSD to Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Singh Mann, Sukhveer Singh on Monday laid the foundation stone for a new building of Government Industrial Training Institute (ITI) at Bararwal village in the Dhuri constituency.

The building will be constructed at a cost of Rs 12.27 crore.

They also reviewed the ongoing repair work of the existing ITI building, which is being carried out at a cost of Rs 3 crore.

Addressing a gathering, Meet Hayer said the Punjab Government is giving priority to skill-based education to make youth capable of self-employment.

OSD Sukhveer Singh said the ITI will offer two-year courses in Electrician and Fitter, Refrigeration and Air Conditioning Technician, Mechanic Electric Vehicle and Machinist, along with one-year courses in Plumber, Draftsman Civil, Multimedia Animation and Special Effects, Cosmetology, Computer Operator and Programming Assistant, Sewing Technology and Surface Ornamentation Technique (Embroidery).

The modern ITI, he added, will connect youth with new and emerging technologies that are in high demand in the job market.

Sukhveer Singh said the institute will provide training facilities to around 450 youths. He added that after the construction is complete, necessary teaching and administrative posts will be filled as per norms laid down by the Directorate General of Training.

The ITI will emerge as an important skill development centre for the surrounding areas, generating employment opportunities and contributing significantly to the region’s economic development.