Meet with Mayor cancelled over poll code: Chandigarh Administrator’s office

Chandigarh, April 11
The office of the UT Administrator has clarified that the statement issued by Mayor Kuldeep Kumar regarding UT Administrator’s ‘refusal to meet Mayor’ is reprehensible.
The office stated that he was apprised about the cancellation of appointment an hour before the scheduled meeting. The Mayor had sought appointment from the Governor’s office as a ‘courtesy call’, without mentioning any specific purpose of meeting. It was through media reports in the morning that it came to the fore that the Mayor’s intention was to discuss several issues, including 20,000 litres of free water to each household, annual hike in water tariff and other developmental works, with the Administrator.
Despite the cancellation of appointment, the Mayor reached Punjab Raj Bhavan wherein it was again impressed upon him that due to the imposition of the model code of conduct, no such agendas can be taken up for discussion. Since this information was shared with him an hour before the meeting, there was no reason for him to visit Punjab Raj Bhavan.
If the Governor had no intent of meeting the Mayor, then he would not have given any appointment in the first place; it was only after reading about his actual intent of meeting in the garb of a courtesy call that the appointment was cancelled.
‘Sought time for courtesy call’
The office of the UT Administrator stated that the Mayor had sought appointment from the Governor’s office as a ‘courtesy call’, without mentioning any specific purpose of meeting.
Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
PM Narendra Modi may attend Swiss peace meet on Ukraine
To be held back to back with G7’s Italy summit in June
6 schoolkids die in Haryana mishap
22 hurt; ‘drunk’ driver, Mahendragarh school principal among...
Canadian PM Justin Trudeau rakes up Hardeep Singh Nijjar's killing at hearing on poll interference
Says his govt committed to defending rights and freedom of a...
‘Matter of grave concern’: Supreme Court on misuse of social media to distort proceedings
Slaps contempt notice on Assam politician