Meet with Mayor cancelled over poll code: Chandigarh Administrator’s office

Chandigarh, April 11

The office of the UT Administrator has clarified that the statement issued by Mayor Kuldeep Kumar regarding UT Administrator’s ‘refusal to meet Mayor’ is reprehensible.

The office stated that he was apprised about the cancellation of appointment an hour before the scheduled meeting. The Mayor had sought appointment from the Governor’s office as a ‘courtesy call’, without mentioning any specific purpose of meeting. It was through media reports in the morning that it came to the fore that the Mayor’s intention was to discuss several issues, including 20,000 litres of free water to each household, annual hike in water tariff and other developmental works, with the Administrator.

Despite the cancellation of appointment, the Mayor reached Punjab Raj Bhavan wherein it was again impressed upon him that due to the imposition of the model code of conduct, no such agendas can be taken up for discussion. Since this information was shared with him an hour before the meeting, there was no reason for him to visit Punjab Raj Bhavan.

If the Governor had no intent of meeting the Mayor, then he would not have given any appointment in the first place; it was only after reading about his actual intent of meeting in the garb of a courtesy call that the appointment was cancelled.

‘Sought time for courtesy call’

