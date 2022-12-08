Megha Verma claims cross country gold medal

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, December 7

Megha Verma claimed gold in the girls’ category of the Annual Cross Country Race organised by St Xavier’s Senior Secondary School, Sector 44, at Kot Billa (Panchkula). More than 100 athletes from various ICSE schools participated in the event.

Megha, who represented Tender Heart School, Sector 33, clocked 23 minutes and 27.13 seconds (23:27.13s) to win the top spot. Naisha Saini (25:31.38s) of St Xavier’s International School, Zirakpur, claimed second position and Pratistha Rawat (29:07.41s) of St Xavier’s claimed third position.

In the boys’ senior category, Raghav Kapil (12:51.38s) of St Xavier’s won top honours, followed by Abhimanyu Bhatt (13:15.66s) of St Xavier’s Panchkula and Neeraj (13:52.77s) of New Angel Public School, Zirakpur.

In the girls’ junior (2.7 km) event, Arshi Sharma (15:27.55s), Diya Sood (15:53.93s) and Sehaj (16:08.52s), all from the host school, won top three positions.

#Panchkula