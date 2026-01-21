Meghalaya win Administrator’s Cup opener

RBDSA, Meghalaya, started with 2-0 victory over Rajasthan United Football Club, Alwar, on the opening day of the 20th All India Administrator’s U-17 Challenge Football Cup, at the Sector 42 Sports Complex.

In other two matches, Baba Fateh Singh Football Academy, Fatehgarh Sahib, posted an identical 2-0 win over Ambedkar Football Academy, while Minerva Football Academy beat Punjab Sporting Academy 1-0.

The first match between Alwar and Meghalaya clubs remained a one-sided affair, as the latter dominated the proceedings. Considering it to be their last appearance in the tournament, Alwar lads were expected to give a good fight to Meghalaya. However, the latter managed to open their account in the 11th minute of the game. Pynshngain Khapew pulled off a stunning solo run, before posting the ball over the goal line, while the Alwar goalie kept standing on his toes. The early goal gave an edge to the Meghalaya team, as the side managed to defend the lead till the lemon-break whistle. The second half featured some exciting moments, with Alwar boys getting their chances of recording a comeback. The strikers were quick enough to grab the passes from the midfielders, but failed to find the back of the net.

On other hand, Meghalaya lads packed their centre-half in order to grab full points from the outing. As the match was coming to an end, Alwar boys gave their all to find the equaliser, but Meghalaya strikers were the ones who managed to double their lead in the 92nd minute. Standing just a couple of steps away from the goal-mouth, Richmon Lapang netted the second goal for the side.

In a rescheduled fixture, played at the same ground, Minerva Academy posted a 1-0 win over Punjab Sporting Club. The match was scheduled to be played tomorrow, but given Minerva’s commitment to I League matches, their league round started today. Contrary to expectations, Minerva lads started off slow. The side was definitely better than their rivals, but took time to find the opening goal. After 37 minutes of play, Tony Hwdrom netted the goal to help the Mohali-based outfit gain lead. After playing with a goal’s lead for the first 45 minutes, Minerva continued to strike well and managed to save the lead till the final whistle of the game.

Playing at Sector 46 Sports Complex, Baba Fateh Singh Academy humbled Ambedkar Academy, Nadia, West Bengal, by two goals. Playing under different climatic conditions, West Bengal lads took time to settle down. Taking advantage, Fatehgarh Sahib lads netted the opening goal in the eighth minute. Goal scorer Gaganjot patiently waited before smartly posting the ball into the net. The goal boosted the side and the Punjab-based outfit controlled the game with ball possession. After half-time, the team from Nadia played an attacking game, but poor finish cost them the match. In the 69th minute, Yuvraj Singh scored the second goal for the Fatehgarh Sahib side, as they gained full points from their opening league match.