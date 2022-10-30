Member of Bishnoi gang in police net

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, October 29

The police arrested a gangster, Mohit Bhardwaj (32), a resident of Bapu Dham, and recovered a pistol from his possession near the Shashtri Nagar light point, Mani Majra, here yesterday. A case under the Arms Act has been registered at the IT Park police station.

Mohit was a classmate of gangster Sampat Nehra and member of the Lawrence Bishnoi gang.

In July, he hosted an SI of the Punjab Police, Pritpal Singh, on the directions of Deepak Tinu, an accused in the Sidhu Moosewala murder case. He facilitated parties for Pritpal Singh in a club and also took him for shopping.

Mohit is a financier and deals in the sale and purchase of two-wheelers. He had earlier been arrested under Section 326 by the Sector 26 police and in another case of assault on a public servant by the Sector 17 police. Today, the police produced Mohit before the court that sent him to two-day police remand.