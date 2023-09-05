Member of gang behind Rs 1.75L snatching near Kalagram nabbed

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, September 4

Around four days after bike-borne persons snatched a bag containing Rs 1.75 lakh from a trader near the Kalagram light point, the UT police have nabbed one of the accused, who is a member of the “thak-thak” gang, and recovered the money snatched from the trader. The police said six suspects were trailing the victim in separate vehicles.

A team scanned the footage of CCTV cameras installed in the vicinity of the crime scene. Police officials also scanned footage of CCTV cameras installed at the grain market.

The police managed to get the registration numbers of vehicles used by the accomplices of the two snatchers. “One of the numbers turned out to be genuine, which led us to the accused,” said a police official.

The police arrested one of the accused, identified as Shiv Shankar, alias Shankar (26), a resident of Inderpuri, Delhi. The money snatched from the traders and the motorcycle used in crime have been recovered.

‘Thak-Thak’ gang targeted two in Noida

The modus operandi of ‘thak-thak’ gang is spilling oil on cars to divert driver’s attention and then stealing their bags and valuables. The same gang was involved in two similar incidents in Noida last month.

Accused booked in 10 cases in Delhi