Men, machinery put into action in Mohali

Tribune News Service

Mohali, July 8

The Mohali administration remained on its toes to avert any untoward situation in the wake of the heavy incessant rain today.

Residents evacuated from Building In Zirakpur, JCB, tractor-trailers, water suction tankers, drinking water tankers and jetting machines were kept ready for emergency services.

Residents were evacuated from an unsafe building on the Landran road in Kharar.

A place where Ghaggar river takes a sharp turn in Tiwana village was monitored closely.

Deputy Commissioner Aashika Jain put the district and subdivisional administrative teams on alert since the morning. Officials kept tabs on natural water bodies flowing through the district. The SDMs of all three subdivisions were also directed to keep a check on water courses and drain out rainwater from the urban areas.

“The railway underpasses at Dera Bassi that get waterlogged dangerously were given special attention by stationing a fire brigade each at Mubarikpur and Janetpur. Rainwater was pumped out regularly to keep the underpass functional,” said the DC.

“In Zirakpur, JCB, tractor-trailers, water suction tankers, drinking water tankers and jetting machines are ready for emergency services. In Kharar, a building on the Landran road was evacuated keeping safety of the people in mind,” Jain said, adding that 12 pumps, including six tractor mounted, had been pressed into service to clear the waterlogged roads.

Jain said a point of Ghaggar at Tiwana village where the river took a sharp turn was also being monitored closely. Drainage, Revenue and Panchayat Department officials kept sand bags in sufficient quantity so as to immediately handle any untoward situation, she said.

All SDMs, executive officers and BDPOs are keeping a check in their respective areas to prevent flooding.

The Bhankharpur gauge of Ghaggar has registered a flow of 4 ft, which is far below the low flood mark of 7 ft.