Men’s Seniors T20: Sukhna Zone claim cricket title

Chandigarh, September 19

Sukhna Zone defeated Rock Zone by six runs to win the UTCA Men’s Seniors T20I, while Leisure Zone won the U-19 One-Day Tournament by logging a 67-run win against Terrace Zone.

In the final match of the seniors’ event, Rock Zone skipper won the toss and put Sukhna Zone to bat. The side was bundled out for 148 runs as Ankit Kaushik claimed a five-wicket haul for 25 runs. Abhijit Garg (36) was the top scorer for the side.

In reply, Rock Zone managed to score 142/6. Abhishek and Vaibhav Narang scored 46 runs and 39 runs, respectively, for the side.

Gaurav Puri, who scored 189 runs in the tournament, was awarded the best batsman, while Sandeep Sharma with eight wickets was awarded the best bowler. Abhishek was named as the player of the tournament.

Leisure Zone bag U-19 trophy

Meanwhile, Leisure Zone defeated Terrace Zone by 67 runs. Batting first, Leisure Zone was bundled out for 223 runs in the 41 over. Ankur Sharma (110) scored a century, while Aayak Sharma scored 56. Sahil Kumar (5/29) took five- wicket haul for the bowling side.

In reply, Terrace Zone was bundled out for 166 runs as Ishaan Gaba added 42 runs. Ankur Sharma, who scored 251 runs in four matches with two centuries, was awarded the best batsman, whereas Sahil Kumar, who claimed 10 wickets, was awarded the best bowler.

The Director School Education, Harsuhinder Pal Singh Brar, felicitated the winning teams.

