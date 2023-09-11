Mental health awareness walkathon organised in Chandigarh

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, September 10

On the occasion of World Suicide Prevention Day, the PGIMER hosted a mental health awareness walkathon. This event was organised by the Association of Resident Doctors in collaboration with the Department of Psychiatry, PGIMER, here today.

The event garnered an overwhelming response with active participation from residents, faculty, nursing students, staff and their family members, totalling 400 individuals, which led to its

huge success.

Commencing at 6 am, the participants gathered at the Kairon block, PGIMER, and was flagged off by Prof Vivek Lal, Director, PGIMER. The walkathon spanned approximately 5 km, culminating at the Sukhna Lake. At the lake, the participants were treated to refreshments and given certificates, while a skit was later performed by NINE students. It emphasised various factors contributing to suicide and its prevention.

Later, the PGIMER director addressed the gathering, highlighting the paramount importance of mental health.

He underlined the role of shifting societal values in causing stress and depression and underscored the significance of community efforts in suicide prevention.

He was joined by Prof Vipin Kaushal, Medical Superintendent; Kumar Gaurav Dhawan, Deputy Director Administration, Prof D Basu, head, Psychiatry Department, along with many other faculty members.