Mercury breaches 40°C mark in Chandigarh; brief respite on April 13: Met

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, April 10

The mercury crossed the 40°C mark for the first time in this season as the city reeled under severe heat wave conditions.

The maximum temperature in the city was today recorded at 40.1°C, which is seven degrees above normal. It is considered a severe heat wave if the temperature is above 40°C and the departure from normal is more than 6.4°C. If the maximum temperature is above 40°C with departure from normal between 4.5°C and 6.4°C, it is considered a heat wave.

According to the data available for the past 12 years, the maximum temperature crossed the 40°C mark in April in five years. In 2016, the month’s highest temperature was 40.4°C on April 18. In 2017, it was 41.6°C on April 21. In 2018, it was 40.4°C on April 27. Last year, the month’s highest temperature (42.3°C) was recorded on April 30.

For the next few days, there is no respite from hot conditions. The day’s temperature, as per the Met prediction, is expected to remain between 40°C and 41°C. Heat wave or severe heat wave conditions are expected tomorrow as well. Thereafter, heat wave conditions are expected at isolated places.

“No significant change is expected in the maximum temperature during the next 48 hours. Thereafter, the day temperature is likely to dip by about 2-3°C,” said a Met official.

Also, the minimum temperature remained on the higher side today. It was recorded at 20.5°C, which is three degrees above normal.

Met Director Manmohan Singh said, “There could be a brief respite from hot conditions on April 13 when partly cloudy conditions are expected in the city. Though western disturbance is likely, there is no probability of rain. However, there are chances of rain in hilly areas and it will have some impact in the city on April 13.”

Last month had also remained unusually hot. It was the rainless March since 2008.

