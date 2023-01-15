Mercury dips 7°C in a day

Chandigarh, January 14
The maximum temperature today dropped by seven degrees, bringing chill back after two sunny days.
The city today recorded the maximum temperature at 13°C, against 20.6°C yesterday. It is eight degrees below normal. However, the minimum temperature rose to 11.4°C from 9.2°C yesterday. It is six degrees above normal temperature.
The city also recorded 2 mm of rainfall between 8.30 pm yesterday and 8.30 am today. After two sunny days, dense fog was witnessed in the city today. The city is expected to see foggy conditions for the next three days.
According to a weather update, a fresh Western Disturbance is likely to affect the western Himalayan region on the night of January 18. A fresh spell of dense to very dense fog and cold wave condition is very likely over the Northwest India from January 15 to 18.
“A gradual fall in the minimum temperature by 4-6°C is very likely over many parts of the Northwest India during the next three days and no significant change is expected thereafter. Cold wave to severe cold wave conditions are very likely over parts of Punjab and Haryana-Chandigarh on January 16 and 17,” said a weather official.
As per weather forecast, cold day conditions are very likely in isolated pockets over Punjab and Haryana-Chandigarh during the next five days.
