Mercury dips by over 2°C in Chandigarh

Chandigarh: Though the maximum temperature fell by over 2°C on Tuesday, it is expected to rise in the coming days. According to the Met Department, the maximum temperature in the city was 32.8°C, while it was 35°C on Monday. Though there was some relief in the day temperature, it was still three degrees above normal. It is expected to gradually increase and is likely to reach 36°C by March 27. The minimum temperature on Tuesday was 19.5°C, five degrees above normal. TNS

Man booked for wife’s suicide

Chandigarh: Almost nine months after a woman reportedly committed suicide, the UT police have booked her husband for abetment to suicide. The complainant, Surinder Singh, a resident of Mani Majra, had reported that his daughter, Jyoti, had got married to Jaipal Singh Negi in 2013. Negi allegedly used to mentally and physically harass his wife following which she hanged herself at their house in Mani Majra on June 22. The police have registered a case under Section 306 of the IPC at the IT Park police station. TNS

Five arrested for planning dacoity

Chandigarh: The UT police have arrested five persons on a charge of planning a dacoity. The police said they received information that a few persons present in a forest area at Makhan Majra were planning a dacoity. Acting on the information, the suspects, identified as Vikas, alias Pitta (24), a resident of Bapu Dham Colony, Sector 26, Raj Narain (35), a resident of Mani Majra, and Ravi (22), Akasim (19) and Sonu (30), all residents of Mauli Jagran, were arrested. A case has been registered at the Mauli Jagran police station. TNS

Creativity contest held at college

Chandigarh: A creativity contest was organised at Goswami Ganesh Dutta Sanatan Dharma College, Sector 32, by the Readers Club of the college library in collaboration with the Department of Hindi to commemorate the martyrdom day of Shaheed Bhagat Singh, Sukhdev and Rajguru. The theme of the contest was "patriotism" and the students were apprised of the courage and supreme sacrifice of these great patriots. Competitions such as poem recitation, declamation, poster making and bookmark making were conducted in which 70 students from all courses took part. TNS

Students participate in a poster-making contest at GGDSD College, Sector 32, in Chandigarh on Tuesday. Manoj Mahajan

Dera Bassi MLA visits MC office

Zirakpur: Dera Bassi MLA Kuljit Singh Randhawa on Tuesday made a surprise visit to the Municipal Council office here to know about the hardships being faced by the public there. During his one-hour visit, Executive Officers Girish Verma and Jagjit Singh were not present in the office. The AAP MLA met people in the MC office and the sub-tehsil office. He urged the officials to expedite their work. Meanwhile, Verma said the MLA came during the lunch hours, but he met Randhawa while he was leaving. Jagjit Singh said he had gone to meet the Mohali ADC (Urban Development) for some office work.

