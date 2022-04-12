Mercury in Chandigarh rises to 40.7°C

Chandigarh, April 11
Residents got no respite from the hot weather as the maximum temperature further rose to 40.7°C today, six degrees above normal. The minimum temperature was 21.1°C, three degrees above normal. However, some respite is expected from tomorrow as the temperature is expected to hover around 38°C-39°C. The sky is likely to be partly cloudy tomorrow. On Wednesday, thundery development is expected. Dust-raising winds are likely during the next two days. —
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top Stories
Direct talks only way to end Ukraine conflict, PM Modi tells US President
We share strong and growing major defence partnership: Joe B...
At 2+2 meeting, India, US underline progress in ties
Sign pact on space info
IAF changes SOPs on missile storage after accidental fire
BrahMos missile accidentally fired on March 9 had landed in ...
Let's resolve K-issue: New Pakistan PM Shehbaz Sharif to India
Hope region will be free of terror: Modi
Fearing sharp drop in wheat yield, Punjab farmers seek compensation
Grain has shrunk due to heat wave: Farm experts