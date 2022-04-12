Mercury in Chandigarh rises to 40.7°C

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, April 11

Residents got no respite from the hot weather as the maximum temperature further rose to 40.7°C today, six degrees above normal. The minimum temperature was 21.1°C, three degrees above normal. However, some respite is expected from tomorrow as the temperature is expected to hover around 38°C-39°C. The sky is likely to be partly cloudy tomorrow. On Wednesday, thundery development is expected. Dust-raising winds are likely during the next two days. —