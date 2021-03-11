Mercury plummets 7°C in Chandigarh

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, April 21

Providing the much-needed respite from hot weather, the day temperature in the city fell by seven degrees today following a drizzle and cool breeze.

The maximum temperature, which was 39.9°C yesterday, fell to 32.8°C today. It was after many days that the maximum temperature was below normal. It was three degrees below normal. On the other hand, the minimum temperature was 25.7°C, five degrees above normal.

The maximum temperature is expected to rise in the coming days as per the Met Department forecast. The maximum temperature is again expected to touch 40°C by April 25.

“The maximum temperature is expected to rise by 2 to 4°C during the next three days. A fresh feeble western disturbance is likely to affect the western Himalayan region from April 24 night,” said a Met Department official.