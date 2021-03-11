Mercury rising in Chandigarh

Chandigarh, May 14
After four years, the temperature soared to 43.6°C in the city on Saturday, which is 5 degrees above normal.
The Weather Department has issued a “yellow” alert, warning of a heatwave, as the mercury is likely to touch 44°C on Sunday.
However, the Weather Department has forecast generally cloudy sky with likely rain or thundershowers on Monday, and the temperature is likely to drop to 40°C.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
Government bans wheat export to rein in food inflation
Decision comes amid disruption in global supplies
Peace only when rights of people protected: CJI
Lays stone of HC complex in Srinagar