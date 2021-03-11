Mercury rising in Chandigarh

Chandigarh, May 14

After four years, the temperature soared to 43.6°C in the city on Saturday, which is 5 degrees above normal.

The Weather Department has issued a “yellow” alert, warning of a heatwave, as the mercury is likely to touch 44°C on Sunday.

However, the Weather Department has forecast generally cloudy sky with likely rain or thundershowers on Monday, and the temperature is likely to drop to 40°C.