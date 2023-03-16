Mercury set to drop as light rain predicted till March 20

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, March 15

The day’s temperature is expected to fall several notches over the next few days as the weather department has issued forecast for light rain from March 17 to 20.

The sky is expected to be generally cloudy on Thursday, following which, there is a forecast of light rain up to March 20.

The maximum temperature today was 31.8 °C, which was four degrees above normal, while the minimum temperature stood at 15.3 °C, three notches above normal.

As per the forecast, the day’s temperature is likely to fall to 29 °C on Thursday and further drop to 21 °C by March 20. The minimum temperature is expected to hover around 15 °C to 18 °C.