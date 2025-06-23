Mercury soars again; rains set to lash Chandigarh, Punjab and Haryana

Even as the weathermen claim that the south-west monsoon has finally arrived in the region on Sunday and the rains will lash Chandigarh, Punjab and Haryana during this week, the mercury once again soared in the city on Monday.

Advertisement

After dipping slightly on Sunday, the maximum and minimum temperatures recorded a slight rise during the past 24 hours.

While the overcast sky and moderate winds kept the hopes alive for rain, the hot weather conditions and rising relative humidity levels continued to irk the residents in Chandigarh, Mohali and Panchkula.

Advertisement

The weathermen have re-issued a yellow alert for heavy rain with thunderstorm/lightning at isolated places in Chandigarh, Punjab and Haryana on Tuesday, Wednesday, Friday, Saturday, Sunday and an orange alert for heavy to very heavy rain with thunderstorm/ lightning on Thursday.

On Monday, the maximum temperature went up by 1.6 notches after dipping by 2.3 degrees on Sunday while the minimum temperature rose by 0.5 degree during the past 24 hours.

Advertisement

While Chandigarh remained dry, Mohali and Panchkula received traces of rain during the day, which further increased the humidity level.

The weathermen have predicted partly cloudy sky with likely thunderstorms and rain in the tricity region comprising Chandigarh, Mohali and Panchkula for the next five days till June 28.

The maximum temperature will remain below 35 degree Celsius for the next five days.

The local residents experienced a similar warm night on Sunday as well with the minimum temperature shooting to 28.4 degrees Celsius.

Bathinda in Punjab and Sirsa in Haryana recorded the highest minimum temperature of 30 and 31.6 degrees Celsius, respectively, to be the warmest towns in the region on Sunday night.

The residents of the tricity region experienced a relatively hot and humid day on Monday with the maximum day temperature rising further as compared to Sunday.

June 10 had recorded the maximum temperature of 44 degrees Celsius, which had remained the season’s hottest day here so far.

The IMD has predicted relief from the hot weather conditions during this week.

According to the Meteorological Centre Chandigarh, the department’s observatory at Sector 39 here recorded the maximum temperature of 35.6 degrees Celsius while another observatory at the Indian Air Force (IAF) airport logged 35.8 degrees Celsius on Monday.

While Bathinda remained the hottest place in the region on Monday with the maximum of 42.5 degrees Celsius, which was the highest in the region, Sirsa measured the maximum of 41.6 degrees Celsius to stay the hottest town in Haryana today.

Nawanshahr in Punjab and Gurugram in Haryana experienced the least warm night in the region on Sunday with the lowest minimum temperature of 23.6 and 26 degrees Celsius, respectively.

“As compared to yesterday, there was a rise of 1.8 degrees and 0.6 degrees in average maximum temperature, with the mercury remaining near normal and below normal by 2.7 degrees in Punjab and Haryana, respectively, on Monday,” the IMD said, while confirming light to moderate rainfall at isolated places in Punjab and Haryana.

The MeT department has predicted no major change in the maximum temperature for the next three days in the region till Thursday.

It said the temperatures in Chandigarh, Mohali, and Panchkula will remain maximum between 29 and 35 degrees Celsius and minimum between 26 and 28 degrees Celsius with possibility of rain coupled with cloudy sky and thunderstorm till June 28.

Monday’s maximum day temperature in the city was 1.6 notches above yesterday’s mercury reading and was a departure from normal by 1.9 degrees Celsius.

Panchkula coolest in tricity

Panchkula continued to remain the coolest place in the tricity region on Sunday as well with the lowest maximum temperature. Chandigarh remained the hottest while Mohali stood second.

Tricity mercury levels

CITY MAX MIN

Chandigarh 35.6°C 28.4°C

Mohali 36°C 25.7°C

Panchkula 34°C 27.7°C