Mercury up 10°C in Chandigarh as sun shines on city

Chandigarh, January 12
After 22 days, a proper sunny weather was witnessed in the city increasing day’s temperature by 10 degrees.
The Chandigarh Meteorological Department’s Director, Manmohan Singh, said after December 22, it was for the first time that proper sunny weather was witnessed in the city today. He said the third spell of fog would now commence from January 14 and stay for about three to four days.
The city’s maximum temperature shot up to 22.1°C from 12°C reported yesterday. It is 1.4°C more than normal. While the minimum temperature slightly rose to 9.2°C from 9.1°C yesterday. It is 3.9°C degrees above normal.
Though the sun shone bright during the day, light rain was witnessed in the evening. There is a forecast for light rain tomorrow as well following which, dense fog is expected for the next few days. There will not be much shift in the minimum as well as maximum temperature.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
Congress govt restores old pension scheme in Himachal Pradesh
Himachal becomes third Congress-ruled state to restore OPS a...
11 Delhi cops suspended for negligence over death of woman dragged by car
Home ministry tells Delhi Police to slap murder charges base...
ISRO report shows entire Joshimath may sink; town sank by 5.4 cm in last 12 days
The satellite images show that the Joshimath-Auli road is al...
Centre proposes to amend law to deal with hate speech, SC says parliament's call
The Bench disapproved of the manner in which TV channels con...