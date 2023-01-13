Mercury up 10°C in Chandigarh as sun shines on city

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, January 12

After 22 days, a proper sunny weather was witnessed in the city increasing day’s temperature by 10 degrees.

The Chandigarh Meteorological Department’s Director, Manmohan Singh, said after December 22, it was for the first time that proper sunny weather was witnessed in the city today. He said the third spell of fog would now commence from January 14 and stay for about three to four days.

The city’s maximum temperature shot up to 22.1°C from 12°C reported yesterday. It is 1.4°C more than normal. While the minimum temperature slightly rose to 9.2°C from 9.1°C yesterday. It is 3.9°C degrees above normal.

Though the sun shone bright during the day, light rain was witnessed in the evening. There is a forecast for light rain tomorrow as well following which, dense fog is expected for the next few days. There will not be much shift in the minimum as well as maximum temperature.