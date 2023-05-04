Mercury up, still 9 notches cooler

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, May 3

After hitting record lows for two consecutive days, the day’s temperature in the city today rose to 28.4 °C, which was still nine notches below normal.

At 24.3 °C, yesterday saw the lowest-ever day’s temperature for May since 1953, when the weather department started maintaining records. The maximum temperature stood at 25.7 °C the day before yesterday.

The minimum temperature also rose marginally to 19.1 °C, but it was still four degrees below normal. It was 19 °C yesterday. The maximum and minimum temperatures are likely to rise further from tomorrow.

The sky is expected to be generally cloudy over the next few days, while rain is likely on May 7.

Meanwhile, the city recorded 4.8 mm rainfall from 8.30 am yesterday to 8.30 am today. Further 9.4 mm rainfall was witnessed from 8.30 am to 5.30 pm. The city has received 118.2 mm rainfall since March 1, which is 236.8% higher than normal. The first three days of May have seen 25.6 mm rainfall, against 28.4 mm received in the month last year. In 2021, 58.8 mm was seen received during the month.