Mere sale of land not punishable under Periphery Control Act

Tribune News Service

Ramkrishan Upadhyay

Chandigarh, November 3

Mere act of sale of land is not punishable under the Punjab New Capital (Periphery) Control Act. While observing this, a local court has acquitted 69-year-old Narinder Kapoor, who was arrested in a case for allegedly selling agricultural land in the shape of small plots by issuing allotment letters to purchasers at Khuda ali Sher village.

The court says as per the provisions of the Act, it is the act of erection of any construction/building in contravention of Sections 5, 6 and 7 and use of land in violation of the provisions of Section 11(1) that is punishable. The mere act of sale of land is not per se punishable and the accused, as per the record produced by the prosecution, did not commit any act except the sale of land.

The police had registered the case against the accused for commission of offence under the Act and for cheating on a complaint filed by an officer of the administration in 2005.

The officer had alleged the accused carved out and sold plots for construction of houses in the area outside the “lal dora” of the village in agricultural land without the permission of the competent authority.

Ranjan Lohan , counsel for the accused, argued under the provisions of the Act, there was no embargo on the sale of property and as such no permission was required. The accused sold the property and never raised any construction there. He asserted the purchasers should be held guilty for raising construction instead.

Lohan also argued that the complainant was not authorised under the Act to file such a complaint.

After hearing of the arguments, Chetesh Gupta, JMIC (First Class), said as far as the charges under Sections 420 and 506, IPC, were concerned, none of the prosecution witnesses deposed that the accused caused any wrongful loss to them or that he threatened them with dire consequences at any point of time. The prosecution also failed to prove that the area sold was notified as controlled area under the Act.

However, the court held the accused guilty under section 174-A of the IPC.