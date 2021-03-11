Meritorious Service medal for Mohali cop

Tribune News Service

Mohali, August 14

Mohali Sub-Inspector Ram Darshan is among 14 Punjab Police officers selected for the Police Medal for Meritorious Service (PMMS) by the Ministry of Home Affairs, Government of India (GOI).

Darshan is currently undergoing a refresher course in Phillaur for career enhancement.

Punjab Director General of Police (DGP) Gaurav Yadav, while congratulating the awardees, expressed gratitude to the GOI Ministry of Home Affairs for recognising the services of these officers and boosting the morale of the entire Punjab Police force.

The DGP said: “Such recognition plays a significant role in encouraging the police force to work with more dedication and devotion, which is much required in a border state having manifold security challenges.”

